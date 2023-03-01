freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Down 73.4% in February

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the January 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRTAF shares. UBS Group upgraded freenet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on freenet from €32.00 ($34.04) to €27.00 ($28.72) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised freenet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, freenet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FRTAF remained flat at $24.84 during trading hours on Tuesday. freenet has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.