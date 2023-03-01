freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.84

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRTAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on freenet from €32.00 ($34.04) to €27.00 ($28.72) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of freenet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, freenet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.