Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Freshpet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Freshpet Stock Up 1.6 %

FRPT stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,995. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $118.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter worth $143,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Freshpet by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 2,086.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Freshpet

Several analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

