Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $39.18 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,551 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.41% of United Therapeutics worth $39,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 51.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.29. The company had a trading volume of 191,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,665,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $10,105,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,665,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,105,627.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,420 shares of company stock worth $54,038,689. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.55.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Further Reading

