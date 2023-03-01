Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 64,819 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,819 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.76% of Jabil worth $58,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Jabil by 30.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on JBL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Jabil Trading Up 1.5 %

Jabil stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.28. 562,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $84.92.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $708,565.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,587,569.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 347,776 shares in the company, valued at $24,925,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 9,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $708,565.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,587,569.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,562 shares of company stock valued at $15,294,991. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

