Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 2,544 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,426,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $49,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NMI in the first quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 400.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 36.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 136.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 264.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $217,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 92,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,587. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. NMI had a net margin of 55.97% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

