Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 3,319 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $44,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $13.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $816.17. The stock had a trading volume of 238,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,560. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $873.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $824.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $787.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

