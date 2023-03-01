Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.29

Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 676558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Frontline Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,077,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $987,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 601.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,020,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 875,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 79.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 759,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 336,139 shares during the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

