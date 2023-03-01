FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. FS KKR Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 96.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.9%.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 577,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 1.40.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 3 EPS for the current year.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

