FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.21%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 762.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $5,281,000. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Articles

