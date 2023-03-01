FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Short Interest Down 87.8% in February

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the January 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ FTAIO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,541. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.22. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

