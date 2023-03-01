FWL Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FWL Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,243. The firm has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

