FWL Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Clearway Energy comprises 1.3% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,841,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,686 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,745,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,651,000 after acquiring an additional 113,077 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,595,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 106,426 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 30.4% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 276,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 64,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 106.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 109,750 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of CWEN traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,590. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

