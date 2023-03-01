FWL Investment Management LLC Makes New $488,000 Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,495 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Splunk accounts for 0.4% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $102.86. 1,040,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,978. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.68.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Splunk to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

