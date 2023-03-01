FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cannae in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.49). The consensus estimate for Cannae’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share.

Get Cannae alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Cannae Trading Up 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cannae

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cannae has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $27.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.