FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Genmab A/S Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. AlphaValue raised Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $632.62.

GMAB stock opened at $37.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 42.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 40,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Genmab A/S by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Genmab A/S by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

