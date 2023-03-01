FY2025 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $5.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.03. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

Teck Resources stock opened at $39.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 815,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after buying an additional 67,629 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 724,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,412,000 after purchasing an additional 272,660 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $4,655,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 279,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 173,042 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

