Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 5,500 Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,422 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Enviva were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,589,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Enviva by 1,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,959,000 after buying an additional 1,216,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth approximately $29,740,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth approximately $14,759,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Enviva by 337.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 170,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Enviva from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enviva Trading Up 2.2 %

Enviva Dividend Announcement

NYSE:EVA opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Enviva Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th.

Insider Activity

In other Enviva news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,742,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,834,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.