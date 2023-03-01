Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -185.37%.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

