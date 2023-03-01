Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 17,350 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 104,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of CMTL opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $21.01.

Comtech Telecommunications Dividend Announcement

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $131.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Insider Activity at Comtech Telecommunications

In other Comtech Telecommunications news, CEO Ken Allen Peterman purchased 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $561,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

