Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,520 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,504 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.68.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $198.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.92. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,564 shares of company stock worth $512,444. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

