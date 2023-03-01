Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 3,970 Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,970 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.23% of RGC Resources worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 30.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

RGCO opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. RGC Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

RGC Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial users in its service territory. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other. The Gas Utility segment focuses on tariff rates and other regulatory mechanisms through which it provides for the sale and distribution of natural gas to customers.

