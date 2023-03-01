Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Barry West sold 10,900 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $685,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $612,497.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,587 shares in the company, valued at $11,631,524.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barry West sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $685,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,208 shares of company stock worth $11,019,529 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $65.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.52 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

