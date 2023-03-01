Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,600 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.55% of Tejon Ranch worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the second quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 7.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 601,823 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 41,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 38,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,238 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after buying an additional 28,810 shares during the period. Finally, Santa Monica Partners LP lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 14.9% in the second quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP now owns 173,701 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRC opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tejon Ranch Co. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRC. TheStreet raised Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

