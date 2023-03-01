Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.14% of Patterson Companies worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,135,000 after purchasing an additional 92,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,017,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,503,000 after buying an additional 37,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,830,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,608,000 after buying an additional 100,773 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,866,000 after purchasing an additional 986,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 2,209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,849,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

