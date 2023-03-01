Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 114,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in Lamb Weston by 135.4% during the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 59,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 34,240 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Lamb Weston by 7.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 223,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,306,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 28.7% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 673.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 429,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,273,000 after buying an additional 374,383 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE LW opened at $100.64 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $102.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.33 and a 200-day moving average of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

