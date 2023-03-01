Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -76.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.