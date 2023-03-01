Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 309,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 208,737 shares.The stock last traded at $37.66 and had previously closed at $37.49.

GLPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.15) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.20 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the second quarter worth $1,343,000. Finepoint Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 379,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 120,302 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 566.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 216,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

