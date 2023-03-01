Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 2,155 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 467.7% in the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 24,004 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 36.1% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 185.4% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 102,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $86.18.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.02%.

Insider Transactions at Baxter International

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Raymond James downgraded Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

