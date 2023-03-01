Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 3,000 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.08% of AllianceBernstein worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

In related news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,656.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.35. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $49.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $990.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

