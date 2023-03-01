Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $229.39 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.56. The firm has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,143 shares of company stock valued at $20,152,205. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading

