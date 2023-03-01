Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.07% of Huntsman worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 33.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.06.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.