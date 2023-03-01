Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 506,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $10,709,492.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 564,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,940,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 746,495 shares of company stock worth $15,963,886. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $351.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.15 and its 200-day moving average is $347.48. The stock has a market cap of $117.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.73 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading

