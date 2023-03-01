Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in National Beverage by 4,279.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIZZ stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.86.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.70 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 54.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

FIZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

