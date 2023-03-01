Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.18 Million Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,688,000 after buying an additional 648,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,164,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,765,000 after purchasing an additional 760,365 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,636,000 after purchasing an additional 206,413 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $93.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.96%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also

