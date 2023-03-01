Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 14,848 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,848 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.18% of MoneyGram International worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 271.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About MoneyGram International

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

(Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.