Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 400 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,615,000 after buying an additional 1,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 776,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 416,091 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 104,498 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 2.3 %

KDP opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 79.21%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

