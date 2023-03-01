Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Given New $2.60 Price Target at Citigroup

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $2.10 to $2.60 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE GCI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,969. Gannett has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 753,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,799. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gannett by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Gannett by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Gannett by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 105,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Gannett by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 271,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Gannett by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.