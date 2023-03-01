GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

GATX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. GATX has a payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GATX to earn $7.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

GATX Price Performance

NYSE GATX opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.05. GATX has a 1 year low of $84.96 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GATX will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $2,192,022.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,168.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of GATX by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GATX by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

