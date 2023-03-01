General Electric (LON:GEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.00

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.27), with a volume of 376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.27).

General Electric Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.11, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.73.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,037.74%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.