General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.93.

Shares of GE stock opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,823.67, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average is $77.75.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

