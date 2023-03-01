General Electric (NYSE:GE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.86

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.86 and last traded at $84.28, with a volume of 1572715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.93.

General Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $92.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2,823.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

