Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) & NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Head to Head Contrast

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Generation Hemp and NextPlay Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

NextPlay Technologies has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 50.26%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $680,000.00 46.89 -$9.82 million N/A N/A NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million 1.46 -$37.97 million ($7.55) -0.27

This table compares Generation Hemp and NextPlay Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Generation Hemp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextPlay Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Hemp and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -674.14% -15,656.36% -195.12% NextPlay Technologies -1,295.88% -60.88% -33.35%

Summary

NextPlay Technologies beats Generation Hemp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Hemp

Generation Hemp, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates under the following segments: NextMedia Division, NextFinTech Division, and NextTrip Division. The NextMedia Division consists of HotPlay and Rehnhart/Zappware. The NextFinTech division consists of Longroot and NextBank. The NextTrip division includes NextTrip holdings. The company is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

