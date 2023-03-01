Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Gentex has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Gentex has a payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gentex to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Gentex stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. 1,302,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,086. Gentex has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,903. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Gentex by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

