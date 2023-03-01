Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 582.4% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Gestamp Automoción Price Performance
GMPUF stock remained flat at $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Gestamp Automoción has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87.
About Gestamp Automoción
