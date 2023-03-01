Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.19-$2.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

GTY traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 904,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,026. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty

Several analysts have issued reports on GTY shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Getty Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 41,905 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

