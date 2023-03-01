Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the January 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 1.7 %

Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.99. 31,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,735. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 6.44%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

