Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.96

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.96 and last traded at $51.96, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.
Glanbia Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Glanbia Company Profile
Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products.
