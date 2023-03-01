Glencore (GLEN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Glencore (LON: GLEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/27/2023 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 640 ($7.72) to GBX 630 ($7.60). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 650 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 625 ($7.54) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/16/2023 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($7.84) to GBX 640 ($7.72). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 625 ($7.54) to GBX 675 ($8.15). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 575 ($6.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/16/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 560 ($6.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/15/2023 – Glencore was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to an “add” rating.

2/15/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 700 ($8.45) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/15/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/13/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 650 ($7.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/10/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 560 ($6.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/8/2023 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 520 ($6.27) to GBX 540 ($6.52). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.24) price target on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 675 ($8.15) price target on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 575 ($6.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/1/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 520 ($6.27) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/1/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 650 ($7.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/16/2023 – Glencore had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/13/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 560 ($6.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/12/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 600 ($7.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/11/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 520 ($6.27) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/10/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 575 ($6.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/6/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 700 ($8.45) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/4/2023 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.45) price target on the stock.

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of LON GLEN traded up GBX 17.35 ($0.21) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 512.70 ($6.19). 36,249,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,677,270. Glencore plc has a 12-month low of GBX 395.40 ($4.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The stock has a market cap of £64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.09, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 538.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 516.23.

Glencore Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Glencore’s payout ratio is presently 3,272.73%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

