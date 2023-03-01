Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Up 2,250.0% in February

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 2,250.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance
JETMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 9,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,267. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.63.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Crossing Airlines Group (JETMF)
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.